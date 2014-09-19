Sept 19 Ixonos Oyj

* Says finances its growing foreign sales with a short-term loan arrangement

* Says has agreed on a short-term loan with Turret Oy

* Says loan amount is 1.3 million euros and loan is due in Nov. 2014