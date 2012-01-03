HELSINKI Jan 3 Finnish IT-services supplier Ixonos aims to cut up to 150 jobs after demand from key client Nokia dropped following the handset maker's decision to shift to Microsoft software, Ixonos said.

"The demand for Ixonos' Symbian and MeeGo R&D and software development services provided for Nokia has reduced significantly, and the demand is not expected to return to past levels," Ixonos said in a statement.

Nokia decided to ditch its Symbian and Meego platforms in favour of Microsoft's Windows Phone in February 2011.

Ixonos said the lay-off talks apply to all personnel in Finland, where it had 641 staff at end-September. (Editing by Will Waterman)