Oct 30 Ixonos Oyj :

* Q3 revenue 6.4 million euros versus 5.5 million euros

* Q3 EBITDA loss 0.1 million euros versus loss 5.8 million euros

* Q3 operating loss 0.6 million euros versus loss 8.1 million euros

* Updates its future outlook

* Estimates 2014 revenue to be in range of 24-26 million euros and that EBITDA for full year will be negative