Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 30 Ixonos Oyj :
* Q3 revenue 6.4 million euros versus 5.5 million euros
* Q3 EBITDA loss 0.1 million euros versus loss 5.8 million euros
* Q3 operating loss 0.6 million euros versus loss 8.1 million euros
* Updates its future outlook
* Estimates 2014 revenue to be in range of 24-26 million euros and that EBITDA for full year will be negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)