* Sweden's iZettle raises 60 mln euro in new capital
* Launches financing service
* New service will offer advances on future card sales
STOCKHOLM, Aug 28 Fast-growing Swedish mobile
payments firm iZettle has raised 60 million euros ($67.79
million) as it expands beyond its core card reader business to
launch a financing service giving clients access to capital
through advances on future card sales.
The firm, a maker of payment card readers for smartphones
and tablets, said on Friday that the capital injection was led
by previous investors Intel Capital and Zouk Capital.
The funds will be used to support the expansion of the new
service, called iZettle Advance, and boost growth in iZettle's
existing business.
"Small companies have persistently been under-served by the
traditional financial industry," iZettle Chief Executive and
co-founder Jacob de Geer said in a statement.
"We want small companies to thrive, and with iZettle Advance
we are applying the exact same logic as when we started iZettle
five years ago, and completely overhauled card payments
acceptance for small businesses."
iZettle, founded in 2010 and one of the hottest startups
coming out of Sweden in recent years, has racked up "hundreds of
thousands" of merchants using its card readers.
The Stockholm-based company, which focuses on small
businesses and earns money through transaction fees, is seeking
to add a new revenue stream with the financing service.
"This is a very important step for us," de Geer told
Reuters. "We see that it's very close to what we are already
doing today, and we see that the need is at least as big as for
our original product".
iZettle said the advances would be offered with a fixed fee
and without applications needed as customers will be
pre-assessed for what they are being offered.
The company, which currently does business in nine countries
in Europe as well as Mexico and Brazil, saw net sales grow 147
percent to 190 million Swedish crowns ($22.39 million) last
year, while posting an operating loss of 228 million crowns,
iZettle has now raised a total of 145 million euros and de
Geer declined to comment on what valuation the most recent
funding round was carried out at.
