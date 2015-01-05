LONDON Jan 5 Britain's Wetherspoon has come to an agreement with Heineken to stock a range of its products after a pricing disagreement lead to the withdrawal of all the Dutch brewer's drinks from its 926 pubs.

The company said on Monday that its pubs in the UK will now serve a range of Heineken's products, including Fosters, Strongbow, and Amstel, reversing a decision made in December to delist Heineken's drinks after a row about pricing in Ireland.

Wetherspoon had been selling pints of Heineken lager and Murphy's stout at prices around 40 percent below the competition at its first Irish pub in Blackrock, Dublin, which led to the brewer refusing to supply its lager to the chain.

Heineken's business with Wetherspoon is estimated to be worth around 60 million pounds a year.

In Ireland, the company will serve Beamish, Fosters and Symonds Cider but will not serve Murphy's or Heineken. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)