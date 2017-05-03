May 3 British pubs group JD Wetherspoon
warned of "significantly higher" costs in the second half of the
year and said it remained cautious, while reporting quarterly
comparable sales growth of 4 percent.
The owner and operator of more than 900 pubs in Britain and
Ireland said third-quarter like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks
to April 23 increased by 4 percent, higher than the 3.8 percent
advance seen last year.
The company, however, said it expects slightly improved
trading outcome for the year compared with previous
expectations.
