March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon
reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven
years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future
results.
Wetherspoon said revenue rose 1.4 percent to 801.4 million
pounds ($975 million) for the half year to January 22, down from
growth of 6.2 percent a year earlier.
Pretax profit after exceptional items rose 9 percent to 39.9
million pounds.
Following the British government's 2017 budget announced on
March 8, the company, which is already grappling with higher
costs, said it faced an increase in taxes and duties of at least
20 million pounds next year.
In January it warned of lower like-for-like sales in the
next six months.
($1 = 0.8223 pounds)
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; editing by
Jason Neely)