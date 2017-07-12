FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Pub group JD Wetherspoon says sales helped by good weather
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 12, 2017 / 6:35 AM / a day ago

Pub group JD Wetherspoon says sales helped by good weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - British pubs group JD Wetherspoon said comparable sales for the 11 weeks to July 9 rose 5.3 percent, "probably" helped by unusually good weather.

The owner and operator of more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland said like-for-like sales for the 50 weeks to July 9 edged up by 3.9 percent with total sales rising 1.9 percent.

Total sales grew at a slower rate this year when compared to a 5.5 percent rise seen for the 50 weeks to July 10, 2016.

The company reiterated that it would need like-for-like sales of about 3 to 4 percent in its next financial year to maintain profits at this year's levels. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.