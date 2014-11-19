(Corrects job title of Mark Smucker to president of U.S. Retail
Coffee from chief executive in paragraph 2)
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK Nov 19 J.M. Smucker Co, the
maker of Folgers coffee, said on Wednesday it made a "misstep"
with its most recent price increase, which caused sales volumes
to drop sharply as customers delayed purchases and shifted to
cheaper private-label brands.
"Clearly, we do feel that it was a bit of a misstep," Mark
Smucker, president of U.S. Retail Coffee for Smucker, told
analysts on a conference call after the company released fiscal
2015 second-quarter earnings.
"When you look at how our promo prices moved going into
August and September, that significant jump was somewhat unique
to what we've done in the past and so the consumer did sort of
experience some sticker shock."
In June, Smucker raised list prices on most of its U.S.
packaged coffee by roughly 9 percent, primarily on Folgers and
Dunkin' Donuts brands, for the first time in three years because
a drought in top grower Brazil caused green coffee costs to
soar. Kraft Foods Group Inc followed with a 10 percent
price hike for Maxwell House and Yuban roast and ground brands.
Following price promotions already in place, this equated to
a price increase of nearly 30 percent for Folgers in some
markets, or an increase of $2 per cannister, a historically
steep rise, said Vince Byrd, Smucker's president and chief
operating officer.
"We believe this resulted in consumers temporarily delaying
purchases within the mainstream segment and to a significantly
lesser extent substituting private label," he said.
Byrd cited data from market research firm IRI showing volume
in the overall mainstream segment fell 9 percent, with Smucker's
brands down 13 percent during the latest 12-week period, whereas
private-label rose 3 percent.
"Historically, what Smucker has been able to do is, if they
see costs coming up or down, they can shift price first and
expect everyone else to follow," Liang Feng, analyst for
Morningstar, said earlier this week.
This is typical in an expanding category but the roast and
ground coffee segment in the United States, which Smucker
dominates with an estimated 50 percent share, is shrinking as
consumers shift to the more convenient single-serve segment.
The widened price gap between Folgers and private label is
temporary, another analyst said.
"It's just a timing lag. Prices are going to go up," the
analyst said.
