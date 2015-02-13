BRIEF-Protector ASA - Swedish Competition Authority performed control in its Swedish branch on April 4
* Swedish Competition Authority performed control in Protector's Swedish branch on April 4, 2017
Feb 13 J.M. Smucker Co reported a 3.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as demand for its coffee products including the Folgers brand declined after price increases in the United States.
The company raised prices on many of its packaged coffee brands by 9 percent in June to keep pace with rising bean prices. It also raised prices on its K-Cup packs by 8 percent in January.
Smucker, which also makes Jif peanut butter and Smucker's jams, said net income fell to $160.9 million, or $1.58 per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 31, from $166.7 million, or $1.59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 1.7 percent to $1.44 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* WPCS International Inc - Effective as of March 30, 2017 board resolved to increase size of board by 2 directors, for total of 7 directors - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nZYZve] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 4 Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.