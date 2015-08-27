(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to "higher realized prices"
* US coffee sales up for first time in 11 qtrs
* Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup pods largely drove sales
* Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts coffee prices cut 6 pct
* Q1 profit, revenue beat estimates
* Shares rise 6.6 percent in early trading
Aug 27 Sales at J.M. Smucker Co's U.S.
coffee business rose 12 percent in the first quarter, increasing
for the first time in 11 quarters, helped by higher realized
prices of its Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts coffee and strong sales
of Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup pods.
The strong sales helped Smucker post better-than-expected
profit and revenue for the quarter ended July 31, sending its
shares up 6.6 percent in morning trading on Thursday.
The U.S. launch of Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup pods in May exceeded
initial expectations and drove a large portion of the sales
increase, Smucker Chief Executive Richard Smucker said.
Dunkin' Donuts', owned by Dunkin' Brands Group Inc,
signed deals with Smucker and Keurig Green Mountain Inc
earlier this year, to sell Dunkin' K-Cups, single-serve coffee
containers, online and in grocery stores and drugstores.
Smucker, the biggest U.S. roaster, cut prices for Folgers
and Dunkin' Donuts coffee by 6 percent in the United States last
month to woo back customers.
The company, considered an industry trendsetter, raised
prices last year, a move it later described as a "misstep" after
sales volumes dropped as customers switched to cheaper brands
and delayed purchases.
However, Smucker said the net price realization for coffee
in the quarter was higher than the same quarter a year earlier.
Dunkin' Donuts-branded coffee sales increased 78 percent in
the quarter, while Folgers sales rose 3 percent, Smucker said in
a post-earnings conference call.
Smucker, also known for its Jif peanut butter, Martha White
flour and Crisco shortening brands, said net sales rose 47.5
percent to $1.95 billion.
That beat analysts' average estimate of $1.90 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, also helped by the recent
acquisition of the Big Heart Pet Brands.
Net income rose 17.6 percent to $136.4 million, or $1.14 per
share, in the quarter. Excluding items, Smucker earned $1.32 per
share, topping analysts' estimate of $1.23.
Smucker said it expects second-quarter results to be
slightly lower than a year earlier, mainly as it has planned to
significantly increase marketing expenses.
The company, however, reaffirmed its profit and sales
forecast, including a 3 percent growth in its core retail coffee
and consumer foods business, for the year ending April 2016.
Smucker also said it had identified opportunities to help
its save more than the $200 million it had targeted by end of
2018.
The Orriville, Ohio-based company's shares were trading at
$116.40 in morning trading. Up to Wednesday's close, they had
risen 8 percent this year.
