(Refiles to change to "rise" from "rises" in headline)
* US coffee sales up for first time in 11 qtrs
* Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup pods largely drove sales
* Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts coffee prices cut 6 pct
* Q1 profit, revenue beat estimates
* Shares rise 7.4 percent
Aug 27 Sales at J.M. Smucker Co's U.S.
coffee business rose 12 percent in the first quarter, increasing
for the first time in 11 quarters, helped by higher realized
prices of its Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts coffee and strong sales
of Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup pods.
Strong coffee sales helped Smucker post better-than-expected
profit and revenue for the quarter ended July 31, sending its
shares up as much as 7.4 percent on Thursday.
The U.S. launch of Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup pods in May exceeded
initial expectations and drove a large portion of the sales
increase, Smucker Chief Executive Richard Smucker said. Dunkin'
Donuts-branded coffee sales increased 78 percent.
Dunkin' Donuts', owned by Dunkin' Brands Group Inc,
signed deals with Smucker and Keurig Green Mountain Inc
earlier this year, to sell Dunkin' K-Cups, single-serve coffee
containers, online and in grocery stores and drugstores.
Smucker, the biggest U.S. roaster, cut prices for Folgers
and Dunkin' Donuts coffee by 6 percent in the United States last
month to woo back customers.
The company, considered an industry trendsetter, raised
prices last year, a move it later described as a "misstep" after
sales volumes dropped as customers switched to cheaper brands
and delayed purchases.
However, Smucker said the net price realization for coffee
in the quarter was higher by 1 percentage point compared with
the same quarter a year earlier.
Higher prices offset volume decline with Folgers sales up 3
percent in the quarter, Smucker said in a post-earnings
conference call.
Folgers volume sales were down 9 percent, due in part to
price increases as well as cuts in the size of Folgers
canisters.
Smucker, known for Jif peanut butter, Martha White flour and
Crisco shortening brands, said net sales rose 47.5 percent to
$1.95 billion.
That beat analysts' average estimate of $1.90 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, also helped by the recent
acquisition of the Big Heart Pet Brands.
Net income rose 17.6 percent to $136.4 million, or $1.14 per
share, in the quarter. Excluding items, Smucker earned $1.32 per
share, topping analysts' estimate of $1.23.
Smucker said it expects second-quarter results to be
slightly lower than a year earlier, mainly as it has planned to
significantly increase marketing expenses.
The company's shares were trading at $116.22 in morning
trading. Up to Wednesday's close, they had risen 8 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)