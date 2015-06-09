EU mergers and takeovers (March 30)
BRUSSELS, March 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 9 Investment manager J O Hambro Capital Management appointed Michael Ulrich as a fund manager to its UK opportunities fund.
Ulrich, who will start in early August, joins from F&C Asset Management, J O Hambro said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
BRUSSELS, March 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for Chicago-based lender PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some PrivateBancorp shareholders opposed CIBC's initial bid.