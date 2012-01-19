TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese wholesale power
supplier J-Power said on Thursday it partially
restarted a fire-hit 1,200-megawatt coal-fired power plant in
Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Thursday after halting it for
almost two months.
J-Power, formally known as Electric Power Development Co,
shut two units, each with a capacity of 600 megawatts, at the
Isogo power plant on Nov. 25.
It has restarted the No.2 unit, and when preparation work is
complete it will restart the remaining No.1 unit, it said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)