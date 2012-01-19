TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese wholesale power supplier J-Power said on Thursday it partially restarted a fire-hit 1,200-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Thursday after halting it for almost two months.

J-Power, formally known as Electric Power Development Co, shut two units, each with a capacity of 600 megawatts, at the Isogo power plant on Nov. 25.

It has restarted the No.2 unit, and when preparation work is complete it will restart the remaining No.1 unit, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Risa Maeda)