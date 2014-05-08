BRIEF-Cobalt International Q4 loss per share $4.47
* Cobalt international energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and provides operational update
(Corrects net loss figure in paragraph 2 to $33.3 million from $102.4 million. Fixes syntax in headline)
May 8 China's JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd posted a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, driven by higher demand for its panels in Japan and Europe.
The company posted a net profit of $13.7 million, or 23 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $33.3 million, or 85 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 36 percent to $366 million. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
