(Adds details, background, shares)

Nov 18 Chinese solar company JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd reported its fourth straight quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for solar panels and modules, and raised its shipment forecast.

JA Solar shares were up 6.6 percent in premarket trading.

The company said it expects to ship 850-900 megawatts (MW) of cells and modules in the fourth quarter, up from the 785.4 MW it shipped in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

JA Solar also raised its 2014 shipment forecast to 3.1-3.2 gigawatt (GW) from 2.9-3.1 GW.

Third-quarter module shipment jumped to 693.5 MW in the third quarter from 445.8 MW in the second quarter, mainly due to robust growth in sales to Japan and China, the company said.

Revenue jumped 71 percent to $492.2 million.

JA Solar reported a net profit of $25.3 million, or 42 cents per American Depositary Share, compared with a year-ago loss of $37 million, or $1.10 per ADS.

Gross margins, however, slid to 15 percent for the third quarter from 15.2 percent in the second quarter as cost of sales increased 26 percent from the previous quarter.

The Shanghai-based company had said in August it would set up plants in North America, among other regions, as the United States extended trade tariffs to Taiwan after Chinese companies tried to sidestep duties by moving production there.

The announcement has created concerns of rising expenses for the solar sector that just started reporting profits as prices improved in China and global demand stabilized.

JA Solar shares had fallen about 33 percent in the past 12 months up to Monday's close of $7.80 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)