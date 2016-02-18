DUBAI Feb 18 Saudi Arabia's Jabal Omar
Development has signed an agreement with the Ministry
of Finance to defer payments on a 3 billion riyal ($800 million)
loan, it said in a bourse statement on Thursday.
The eight-year loan was extended for three years and the
first installment is now due to be paid in January 2019, the
construct6ion firm said.
Jabal Omar had failed to make the first repayment of 650
million riyals on Jan. 1 this year, the firm said in late
January, warning that its sustainability depended on finding
funds to repay short-term debts.
The developer's projects are mainly located in Mecca's Jabal
Omar district near the Holy Mosque. The company has long-term
debt of more than 8 billion riyals.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)