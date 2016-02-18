DUBAI Feb 18 Saudi Arabia's Jabal Omar Development has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance to defer payments on a 3 billion riyal ($800 million) loan, it said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

The eight-year loan was extended for three years and the first installment is now due to be paid in January 2019, the construct6ion firm said.

Jabal Omar had failed to make the first repayment of 650 million riyals on Jan. 1 this year, the firm said in late January, warning that its sustainability depended on finding funds to repay short-term debts.

The developer's projects are mainly located in Mecca's Jabal Omar district near the Holy Mosque. The company has long-term debt of more than 8 billion riyals. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)