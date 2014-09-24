Sept 24 Contract electronics maker Jabil Circuit
Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue,
sending its shares up 4.1 percent in extended trading.
Jabil reported a net loss attributable to the company of
$26.2 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $127 million, or 61
cents per share, a year earlier.
The company reported core earnings of 5 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $4.06 billion from $4.51 billion a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the company to break even
on a per-share basis on revenue of $3.83 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)