(Adds forecast, background details)
Sept 24 Contract electronics maker Jabil Circuit
Inc forecast current-quarter revenue and core earnings
above market estimates after sales of Apple Inc's
iPhone 6 and 6 plus exceeded expectations.
Jabil's shares rose 4.1 percent in extended trading.
Apple sold more than 10 million iPhones in the first weekend
after its new models went on sale on Sept.19, far surpassing the
2 million recorded for iPhone 5 two years ago.
RBS Capital Markets analysts said they expect "the positive
demand for the iPhone" to drive growth for Jabil.
"As Apple's iPhone 6 ramps continue over the next three
months, we believe this will act as an incremental tailwind for
Jabil's total revenue," analysts wrote in a pre-earnings note.
UBS estimates iPhone 6 and 6 plus production to ramp up to
more than 90 million units in the second half of the year.
Jabil said it expected first-quarter revenue to rise 6
percent in its diversified manufacturing services business,
which makes casings for iPhones.
The company forecast first-quarter core earnings of 41-53
cents per share on revenue of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 40 cents
per share on revenue of $4.11 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Jabil reported a net loss attributable to the company of
$26.2 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $127 million, or 61
cents per share, a year earlier.
The company reported core earnings of 5 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $4.06 billion from $4.51 billion a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the company to break even
on a per-share basis on revenue of $3.83 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Jabil's shares closed at $20.85 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)