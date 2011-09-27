* Q4 core EPS $0.62 vs est $0.56

* Q4 rev $4.28 bln vs est $4.19 bln

* Sees Q1 core EPS at $0.62-$0.70 vs est $0.61

* Sees Q1 rev $4.3-$4.5 bln vs est $4.41 bln

* Shares up 8 pct after the bell (Follows alerts)

Sept 27 Contract manufacturer Jabil Circuit Inc's quarterly adjusted profit beat market estimates, helped by lower costs.

The company's shares were up 8 percent at $18.64 in after-market trade on Tuesday.

June-August net income was $114.3 million, or 52 cents a share, compared with $58.7 million, or 27 cents a year ago. The company posted core earnings of 62 cents a share.

Revenue for the company, which supplies to tech giants such as Cisco Systems , Hewlett-Packard , IBM Corp , Nokia Corp , and Research in Motion , rose to $4.28 billion from $3.86 billion last year.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 56 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $4.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell to $152.2 million from $160.5 million last year.

The company, which competes with Flextronics International Ltd and Sanmina-SCI Corp , expects first-quarter core earnings of 62-70 cents a share, on revenue of $4.3-$4.5 billion. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

"Demand for our expertise in managing global supply chain networks remains robust, especially now as customers increasingly focus on growth in developing economies," Chief Executive Timothy Main said in a statement. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)