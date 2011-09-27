* Q4 core EPS $0.62 vs est $0.56
* Q4 rev $4.28 bln vs est $4.19 bln
* Sees Q1 core EPS at $0.62-$0.70 vs est $0.61
* Sees Q1 rev $4.3-$4.5 bln vs est $4.41 bln
* Shares up 8 pct after the bell
Sept 27 Contract manufacturer Jabil Circuit
Inc's quarterly adjusted profit beat market estimates,
helped by lower costs.
The company's shares were up 8 percent at $18.64 in
after-market trade on Tuesday.
June-August net income was $114.3 million, or 52 cents a
share, compared with $58.7 million, or 27 cents a year ago. The
company posted core earnings of 62 cents a share.
Revenue for the company, which supplies to tech giants such
as Cisco Systems , Hewlett-Packard , IBM Corp
, Nokia Corp , and Research in Motion ,
rose to $4.28 billion from $3.86 billion last year.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 56 cents a
share, excluding items, on revenue of $4.19 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell to $152.2
million from $160.5 million last year.
The company, which competes with Flextronics International
Ltd and Sanmina-SCI Corp , expects
first-quarter core earnings of 62-70 cents a share, on revenue
of $4.3-$4.5 billion. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings
of 61 cents a share on revenue of $4.41 billion.
"Demand for our expertise in managing global supply chain
networks remains robust, especially now as customers
increasingly focus on growth in developing economies," Chief
Executive Timothy Main said in a statement.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)