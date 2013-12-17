Dec 17 Contract electronics maker Jabil Circuit
Inc said it would sell its aftermarket services business
for $725 million.
Jabil shares fell 5 percent in extended trading after
closing at $19.72 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The company expects the sale of the business to iQor
Holdings Inc to close in the third quarter.
Jabil also said net income attributable to the company rose
to $117.9 million, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter,
from $105.8 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell marginally to $4.61 billion.