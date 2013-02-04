Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 4 Contract manufacturer Jabil Circuit Inc said it would buy Nypro Inc, a maker of precision plastic products, for about $665 million.
Jabil said it expects to fund the deal from its existing cash and credit facilities.
"The combination with Nypro will extend Jabil's materials manufacturing capabilities into the healthcare and consumer packaging markets as well as add depth to our consumer electronics business," Jabil Chief Executive Timothy Main said in a statement.
* AcuityAds announces intent to acquire analytics-led video advertising leader, Visible Measures Corporation and announces a CDN $7.5 million bought-deal private placement co-led by Paradigm Capital and Haywood Securities
