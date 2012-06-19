June 19 Contract manufacturer Jabil Circuit Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on higher costs and a charge related to a solar customer.

Net income for the third quarter fell to $101.3 million, or 48 cents per share, from $104.7 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings was 64 cents per share, while revenue rose 2 percent to $4.3 million. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)