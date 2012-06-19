BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
* Q3 core EPS $0.64 vs est $0.64
* Q3 rev $4.3 bln vs est $4.29 bln
* Sees Q4 core EPS $0.54-$0.66 vs est $0.68
* Sees Q4 revenue $4.1-$4.35 bln vs estimate $4.37 bln (Adds Q4 outlook)
June 19 Jabil Circuit Inc forecast fourth-quarter results below analysts' estimates as sales stagnate in the face of a weakening global economy.
Jabil expects core earnings of 54 cents to 66 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, on revenue of $4.1 billion to $4.35 billion.
Analysts expected a profit of 68 cents per share, on revenue of $4.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the third quarter fell to $101.3 million, or 48 cents per share, from $104.7 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Jabil, which supplies to Cisco Systems Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co, IBM Corp and Nokia , reported core earnings of 64 cents per share.
Revenue at the company, which competes with Flextronics International Ltd, Celestica Inc and Sanmina-SCI Corp, fell 2 percent to $4.3 billion.
Analysts expected a profit of 64 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $4.29 billion.
Shares of the company, closed at $19.42 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.