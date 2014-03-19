BRIEF-Inovalis REIT Q4 AFFO per unit $0.25
* Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016
March 19 Contract electronics maker Jabil Circuit Inc reported a loss for the second quarter, hurt by weak demand.
The company posted a net loss of $38.7 million, or 19 cents per share, for the quarter, compared with a profit of $88.5 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 14 percent to $3.58 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.