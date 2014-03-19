* Forecasts 2015 core earnings $1.65-$1.95/shr vs est $1.63

* Second-quarter loss $0.19/shr vs est earnings of $0.11/shr

* Revenue $3.58 bln vs est $3.61 bln

* Shares up 3 pct after market (Adds details from conference calls, background, forecast, analyst estimates and share move)

March 19 Jabil Circuit Inc forecast 2015 core earnings above Wall Street estimates as the struggling contract electronics maker expects to recover from the loss of its business with BlackBerry Ltd .

Jabil, a maker of integrated circuits for mobile phones, gaming consoles and for other electronic appliances such as printers, set-top boxes and circuit boards, forecast core earnings of $1.65 to $1.95 per share for fiscal 2015 ending Aug. 31.

Analysts were expecting the company, whose top customers include Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc and General Electric Co, to earn $1.63 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Jabil has been struggling in the last few quarters due to its disengagement with BlackBerry and lower demand in the diversified manufacturing services (DMS) business, the company's biggest.

BlackBerry accounted for 12 percent of Jabil's net revenue in fiscal 2013.

Jabil, which recently sold its warranty repair business in a deal valued at $725 million to focus on its manufacturing operations, said it expects to incur restructuring charges of $15-$35 million in the third quarter.

Jabil said it expects to incur additional charges in the fourth quarter.

The company said it expects to return its core operating income within its DMS business to "more normalized levels" in fiscal year 2015.

Revenue in the DMS business fell 30 percent to $1.6 billion in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from the first quarter.

The company posted a net loss of $38.7 million, or 19 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $88.5 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $3.58 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

Jabil's shares were up 3.1 percent at $18.83 after the bell. They closed at $18.26 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee, Aurindom Mukherjee and Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)