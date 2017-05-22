BEIJING May 22 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC Motor) said on Monday it has received approval from Chinese regulators to form a joint venture with German automaker Volkswagen AG to make electric vehicles, according to a stock exchange filing.

Volkswagen is China's largest foreign automaker in China and already has joint ventures with China FAW Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Min Zhang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)