* Q1 EPS $0.27 vs est $0.25

* Q1 revenue $652.7 mln vs est $628.9 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS $1.15-$1.43 vs est $1.31

* Sees Q2 comp sales up about 4 to 5 pct

Feb 22 Jack in the Box Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales at its restaurants opened for at least a year.

The hamburger chain, whose larger rivals include McDonald's Corp and Wendy's Co, expects full-year earnings of $1.15-$1.43 per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.31 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter earnings halved to $12 million, or 27 cents a share, from $32.4 million, or 61 cents a share.

Revenue fell marginally to $652.7 million.

Same-store sales increased 5.3 percent.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 25 cents a share on revenue of $628.9 million.

Shares of the San Diego-based company closed at $23.75 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)