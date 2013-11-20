Nov 20 Jack In The Box Inc :
* Reports fourth quarter FY 2013 earnings; issues guidance for
FY 2014; updates
long-term goals
* Q4 earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations
* Q4 same store sales fell 0.2 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Sees Q1 same-store sales are expected to increase
approximately 1.5 to 2.5
percent at Jack in the Box Company restaurants
* Sees FY 2014 GAAP earnings per share $2.15 to $2.30 from
continuing
operations
* FY 2014 same-store sales are expected to increase
approximately 1.5 to 2.5
percent at Jack in the Box Company restaurants
* FY earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.46 billion
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jack in the box-co continuing efforts to improve cost
structure, identify
opportunities to reduce g&a as well as improve restaurant
profitability
