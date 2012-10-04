BRIEF-Specialty Foods Group announces completion of reorganization
* Specialty Foods Group announces completion of reorganization
TOKYO Oct 4 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co said on Thursday it plans to buy U.S. aircraft leasing firm Jackson Square Aviation, owned by Oaktree Capital Group LLC, for about 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion).
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease said that it will use cash on hand and new loans to finance the acquisition, scheduled to take place in December.
* Cyrusone reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core Houston acquisition and a $150 million unsecured credit facility