BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
* Sees FY profit below its expectations
* Says has seen a modest decline in sales
Nov 28 British fashion retailer Jacques Vert Plc said its full-year profit would be below its expectations due to certain one-off charges and forecast weaker margins as it tried to stimulate a waning demand through promotions.
The group, whose brands include Jacques Vert, Windsmoor, Planet and Precis Petite, said weaker consumer confidence and unseasonally warm weather had impacted outerwear sales.
The group expects to incur various one-off charges related to consolidation of warehouses into a single site, which it had announced earlier and has been completed.
Jacques Vert has seen a modest decline in sales since the end of September, when the group said it had experienced a weakening in sales and margin performance.
Jacques shares were down 9 percent at 12.0427 pence at 0816 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.