* 21-pence-a-share recommended offer at 68 pct premium
* Jacques Vert H1 pretax profit falls 26 pct
* Shares up 63 pct, touch 4-year high
Dec 19 Jacques Vert Plc agreed to
be taken over by U.S. private investment firm Sun Capital for
about 41.2 million pounds ($64 million) in cash, nearly a month
after the British fashion retailer issued a full-year profit
warning.
British retailers are nervous about consumer spending,
running into the key Christmas trading period following a string
of profit warnings from companies such as French Connection
and Game.
"Jacques Vert is well placed to deliver further growth,
(but) the current economic outlook is uncertain. It is against
this background that the board of Jacques Vert has considered
the offer," Minerva Bidco, the acquisition vehicle of Sun
Capital's affiliate Minerva Holdco, said in a statement.
Jacques Vert, whose brands include its namesake label,
Planet, Precis and Windsmoor, posted a 26 percent fall in pretax
profit at 2.3 million pounds for the half year ended Oct. 29.
Sales were nearly flat at 56.4 million pounds.
The recommended offer at 21-pence-per-share represents a
premium of 68 percent to the Jacques Vert stock's Friday close.
Affiliates of Sun Capital have invested in more than 280
companies worldwide so far. In September, Irisa Group Ltd bought
British womenswear firm Alexon Group after the company
went into administration.
Jacques Vert's shares, which have lost almost a third of
their value in the last six months, were up 63 percent at 20.5
pence at 1015 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6440 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)