DUBAI May 2 Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA)
is seeking consent from holders of its $2 billion-equivalent
Islamic bond, or sukuk, for early redemption of the
certificates, the company said in a disclosure to Nasdaq Dubai
on Wednesday.
The state-linked industrial free zone, part of a unit owned
by Dubai World, has scheduled a meeting on May 24 in
London to approve the Extraordinary Resolution and initiated the
"consent solicitation" on Wednesday.
JAFZA, located on the outskirts of Dubai, said earlier this
week it was in advanced discussions with banks over a financing
package to meet its bond obligation.
"The Trustee is proposing the introduction of a call option
to provide JAFZ with enhanced flexibility to implement the new
financing in a timely and efficient manner and to allow the
timing of the dissolution of the underlying trust to be
coordinated with the new financing," the company said.
Citigroup Inc, Dubai Islamic Bank and
Standard Chartered are listed as solicitation agents.
Along with a $1.25 billion sukuk issued by another
state-owned entity, DIFC Investments, which matures in June, the
upcoming JAFZA redemption is being closely tracked for the
ability of Dubai Inc firms to meet their debt obligations.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)