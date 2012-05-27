* Gets 89 pct sukukholder approval for plan
* Co said in April it's close to refinancing deal for sukuk
* JAFZA has $2 bln sukuk originally maturing in Nov
(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, MAY 27 - Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) said on
Sunday it had received the consent from a majority of
sukukholders for early redemption of a $2 billion-equivalent
Islamic bond.
The state-linked industrial free zone, part of a unit owned
by Dubai World, said a majority representing 89
percent of certificate holders had voted in favour of the
Extraordinary Resolution in a meeting on May 24 in London.
"Accordingly the consent conditions have been satisfied and
the Deed of Amendment has been executed," the statement on
Nasdaq Dubai said.
In order to change any terms of the certificates, the
company was legally bound to seek approval from holders.
Citigroup Inc, Dubai Islamic Bank and
Standard Chartered were appointed as solicitation
agents.
The 3.01 percent, 7.5 billion dirhams sukuk
was originally due in November. The company
announced last month it was in advanced talks with financial
institutions over a financing package to meet its debt
obligation.
Along with a $1.25 billion sukuk issued by another
state-owned entity, DIFC Investments, due in June, the JAFZA
redemption was considered crucial to assess the ability of Dubai
Inc firms to meet their debt maturities.
In March, Reuters reported the company was preparing a
three-pronged approach to the refinancing, consisting of a
syndicated loan, another sukuk issue, and partial cash
repayment. Asset sales are also an option.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)