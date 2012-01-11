BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
(Follows alerts)
Jan 11 Gold producer Jaguar Mining Inc said it has identified and executed confidentiality agreements with interested parties for a potential merger.
"These parties have access to due diligence materials and are continuing to conduct their evaluations of the company," Jaguar said in a statement.
In November the gold miner had said it will initiate a strategic process to explore alternatives after it received an unsolicited $1.0 billion offer from China's Shandong Gold Group.
Jaguar Mining is one of Brazil's fastest-growing gold producers, with operations in a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais. Jaguar's main development project is Gurupi, which holds reserves of 2.3 million ounces.
However, the company has indicated that the review process may not end in a definite transaction.
Shares of the company, valued at $551.22 million, closed at $6.83 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.