NEW DELHI, April 7 Jaguar Land Rover , Tata Motors Ltd's luxury car unit, reported a 13 percent rise in car sales for the year ended march 31, helped by strong demand for its recently-launched Jaguar XE and XF sedans and Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV.

The maker of the sleek Jaguar saloons and sporty Range Rovers sold 521,571 vehicles in the fiscal year 2015-2016 - its highest ever annual sales, Jaguar Land Rover said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Global sales in March totalled 75,303 vehicles, 29 percent higher from a year ago. Sales in Europe were up 49 percent for March, while China sales rose 43 percent and North America sales increased by 33 percent from a year ago, JLR said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Costas Pitas in London; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)