LONDON Aug 11 Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover
has signed a letter of intent to build a new car
plant in Slovakia, a further expansion away from its British
manufacturing base.
The brand, owned by India's Tata Group since 2008, said it
was carrying out a feasibility study for a factory in the
western Slovak town of Nitra with the aim of reaching an annual
output of up to 300,000 cars over the decade from 2018 when the
plant would be due to start production.
A final decision will be made later this year.
The carmaker said the facility would play a major role in
increasing the number of lightweight aluminium models produced
and that it had turned down locations in Europe, the United
States and Mexico in favour of Nitra because of a strong supply
chain and good infrastructure.
"With its established premium automotive industry, Slovakia
is an attractive potential development opportunity for us,"
Chief Executive Ralf Speth said.
Slovakia has already attracted other carmakers. Volkswagen
builds a range of models there including its Touareg
and Audi Q7 cars at its Bratislava plant, South Korea's Kia
produced more than 300,000 vehicles in the country
last year while PSA Peugeot Citroen's Slovak unit made
more than 255,000 vehicles last year.
Prime Minister Robert Fico said he was committed to boosting
the country's premium car sector and would work closely with
Jaguar Land Rover to ensure the plant is built in Slovakia.
"It would provide a boost to our country's wider industrial
strategy," he said.
Jaguar Land Rover has steadily increased the number of
models it builds outside of Britain, opening its first overseas
manufacturing plant in China in October.
As part of plans to bring production closer to major
markets, the firm will open a plant in Brazil in 2016 and signed
a manufacturing partnership in July with Magna Steyr, a part of
Magna International, to build models in the Austrian
city of Graz.
Jaguar Land Rover has benefited from significant investment
since it was bought by Tata. Its 2014/15 pre-tax
profits rose to 2.61 billion pounds, double the amount four
years ago.
Like other automakers, the company is facing a slowdown in
China, where economic growth has dropped to a 25-year low. On
Friday, Tata Motors said it had cut prices, sales and production
targets for Jaguar Land Rover in China.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas. Editing by Jane Merriman)