Nov 8 Jaguar is recalling 4,195 XF cars in the
United States to fix a potential fuel leak problem, according to
documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.
Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of India's Tata Motors Ltd
, is recalling XF cars equipped with 5-liter gasoline
engines from model years 2010 through 2012, according to the
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The
affected vehicles may have a fuel tank fuel outlet flange that
could crack, resulting in a leak and possible vehicle fire.
Jaguar has received three field reports and 17 warranty
claims worldwide, but no reports of accidents, fires or injuries
related to the issue, according to documents filed with the
NHTSA.
Customers have reported fuel odor, the check engine light
going on and fuel on the ground, and dealer technicians found
the cracks in the affected pieces, according to documents filed
with the NHTSA.
Dealers will replace the affected part. The recall is
expected to begin on or before Dec. 7.