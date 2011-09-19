* Indian-owned Jaguar Land Rover to build UK engine plant
* Move welcomed by government, to create 750 jobs
LONDON, Sept 19 Luxury car maker Jaguar Land
Rover, part of Indian group Tata Motors , will invest
355 million pounds ($561 million)on a new engine plant in
central England, it said on Monday.
The government, keen to support manufacturing in Britain,
will provide up to 10 million pounds for a plant expected to
create 750 jobs.
"JLR choosing Wolverhampton for its new engine plant in the
face of tough international competition is a tremendous boost
for manufacturing in the UK and the West Midlands in
particular," said business secretary Vince Cable.
Cable, a member of the Liberal Democrat junior coalition
party, marked the announcement by visiting a JLR production
plant in nearby Solihull. The Lib Dems are holding their annual
conference in Birmingham, the largest city in the region.
Jaguar Land Rover already employs more than 19,000 people in
Britain and supports up to 140,000 jobs. It has been boosted by
strong demand from emerging markets such as Russia and China for
its cars.
"As we invest 1.5 billion pounds a year for the next five
years on new product developments, expanding our engine
range will help us realise the full global potential of the
Jaguar and Land Rover brands," said Ralf Speth, JLR CEO.
Britain is seeking to support manufacturing as part of
efforts to rebalance an economy that had been over-reliant on
financial services.
Britain's car industry is now largely foreign-owned but
employs around 800,000 people and accounts for about 10 percent
of the country's exports.
Speth said last week at the Frankfurt auto show that Jaguar
Land Rover (JLR) expected to decide on a local partner for
production in China by the end of this year.
($1 = 0.633 pound)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)