LONDON, June 18
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it
boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a
welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May
starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
JLR, which employs more than 40,000 people globally, said it
would hire 1,000 electronic and software engineers as well as
4,000 additional personnel including in manufacturing, most of
whom will be based in Britain.
The recruitment process will take place over the next 12
months, just as Britain begins talks to leave the European
Union, which carmakers have warned must result in a deal which
retains free and unfettered trade to protect jobs.
The carmaker, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, will
build its first electric vehicle, the I-PACE, in Austria but has
said it wants to build such models in Britain if conditions such
as support from government and academia are met.
Automakers are racing to produce greener cars and improve
charge times in a bid to meet rising customer demand and fulfil
air quality targets but Britain lacks sufficient manufacturing
capacity, an area ministers have said they want to build up.
JLR, which builds just under a third of Britain's 1.7
million cars, has said half of all its new models will be
available in an electric version by the end of the decade,
requiring new skills among its staff.
Sunday's announcement comes as May is still trying to seal a
deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to
support her government a week and a half after unexpectedly
failing to win an outright majority at a national election.
The news is a welcome bright spot as the prospect of greater
political uncertainty before Monday's start to Brexit talks has
seen business confidence tumble in recent days, according to
surveys and business groups.
