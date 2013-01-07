LONDON Jan 7 Premium automaker Jaguar Land
Rover said UK vehicle sales rose 19.7 percent in 2012 and new
launches meant its outlook for 2013 was "positive".
JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, sold 68,586
cars last year in the UK, where overall demand for cars is
stronger than in other major markets in debt crisis-hit Europe.
The Land Rover brand notched up its best-ever sales year in
the UK, the company said, with sales rising almost 25 percent to
54,480 vehicles, boosted by the first full sales year for the
Range Rover Evoque sports utility vehicle (SUV).
Registrations of the luxury Jaguar brand increased 2.4
percent to 14,105 vehicles, despite "increasingly competitive
market conditions", the company said, helped by a 10 percent
rise in sales of the revised Jaguar XF saloon.
"It's a positive 2013 outlook for Jaguar in the UK with a
full year of XF Sportbrake sales, the launch of the XFR-S saloon
and the highly anticipated F-TYPE two-seater sports car," JLR
said in a statement.
Overall new UK car registrations rose 3.7 percent
year-on-year in December, industry body SMMT said on Monday,
predicting demand would "hold firm" in 2013.
The forecast contrasts with gloomier 2013 outlooks for other
major European car markets. The December rise follows a 11.3
percent increase in November, when Britain bucked the downward
trend elsewhere in Europe, where economic gloom is keeping
drivers away from showrooms.