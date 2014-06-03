UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 3 Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd
* Says during investors' conference it aims to boost revenue to 12 billion yuan ($1.92 billion)by 2018
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/saw79v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2473 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources