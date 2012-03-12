Jalgaon, INDIA, March 12 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, the biggest producer of micro irrigation systems in India, said its sales are expected to be muted in the current quarter ending in March due to the severe cold wave and a fall in farmers disposable incomes.

"Cold wave means more moisture in the soil. Sun wasn't out for longer time, so farmers didn't feel the need to irrigation," Managing Director Anil Jain told Reuters on Monday at a production unit in Jalgaon in western state of Maharashtra.

He said the sales were slow as cold wave continued in January and February. "... But in March business has picked up," he said.

Jain Irrigation also makes plastic pipes and sells mango pulp and dehydrated onions.

Micro-irrigation division contributes nearly 53 percent to the company's total revenue, while food processing accounts for 17 percent. Sales growth in the food processing sector was robust due to the rising demand for pulp.

Coca-Cola India, the Indian arm of the world's largest soft drink maker Coca-Cola Co, currently secures bulk of its mango pulp requirement from Jain Irrigation.

Micro-irrigation systems sales were also hurt by a fall in farmers' disposable incomes.

"Prices of agriculture produce have gone down. Farmers are making less money so they are less enthusiastic about investments," Jain said, adding the company is likely to see more than 20 percent revenue growth in the next financial year starting from April.

The share of food processing business in total revenue is likely to rise to 25 percent in the next five years, while share of the piping division will go down, he said.

Shares of Jain Irrigation were up 4.24 percent at 108.15 rupees by 2.20 p.m. in a firm Mumbai market on Monday. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)