BRIEF-Electra Private Equity declares special dividend of 2,612p/shr
* Today declaring a special dividend* of £1.0 billion, representing 2,612p per share, to be paid on 5 may 2017
NEW DELHI Jan 28 India's Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd said it was likely to default on payments for convertible bonds worth $200 million due on Feb. 13 this year, as it could not generate enough revenue from its operations.
Jaiprakash, which has been weighed down by debts and a sharp downturn in the performance of the Indian power sector, said in a statement on Wednesday the company was confident of its ability to pay its dues under the bonds by March 31, 2016. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sunil Nair)
