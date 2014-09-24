(Adds details, context)
NEW DELHI, Sept 24 Jaiprakash Power Ventures
Ltd's deal to sell its hydropower business to Reliance
Power Ltd has collapsed, underlining the struggle
indebted Indian generators face trying to sell assets.
Jaiprakash said in a statement on Wednesday that talks with
the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) had fallen apart due to a
"difference of commercial aspects".
Reliance said the deal ended due to "prevailing regulatory
uncertainties, and tariff issues, which impact valuations".
The deal for the three plants, with a combined capacity of
1,800 megawatts, was first announced in July and would have made
Reliance the largest private power generator in
India.
Like many Indian power and infrastructure companies,
Jaiprakash, and parent Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, have
been trying to sell assets to pay down the large debts they
racked up before a prolonged economic slowdown squeezed revenues
and hit profitability.
Lanco Infratech and GVK Power & Infrastructure are among
other firms trying to sell assets.
Closing deals has proven tough, with disagreements over
valuations, and uncertainty over the price regulators will allow
generators to charge for electricity, scuppering talks.
Reliance's bid for Jaiprakash's business followed the
collapse earlier in July of a plan by Jaiprakash to sell two of
the three plants for $1.6 billion to an Abu Dhabi-led
consortium.
Shares in Jaiprakash Power, which have fallen about 30
percent this year, closed down 5.54 percent on Wednesday before
the news that the talks with Reliance had ended. Shares in its
parent company finished the day down 7.95 percent.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by David Clarke)