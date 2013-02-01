MUMBAI Feb 1 India's Jaiprakash Associates Ltd
has raised $100 million from the sale of shares to
institutional investors for its working capital needs, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Jaiprakash, an engineering and construction company, sold
the shares at 83 rupees each, said the source who declined to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media. The
price was at a discount of 4.5 percent from its Thursday's
close.
The buyers for Jaiprakash shares included domestic and
international fund managers and the book was oversubscribed, the
source said, adding that Standard Chartered was the sole adviser
on the deal.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Aditi Shah; Editing by
Anand Basu)