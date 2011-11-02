UPDATE 2-Philippine minister stands firm amid calls to review mine closures
* Mining council seeks review of closures (Adds more quotes, background)
Nov 2 India's Jaiprakash Associates said cement shipments in October rose 13 percent from a year ago to 1.65 million tonnes.
The engineering and construction firm, which also has interests in hospitality and power, operates capacity to produce 21.3 million tonnes of cement a year. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Mining council seeks review of closures (Adds more quotes, background)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña has faded and neutral conditions are likely to continue in the coming months, though it noted some chance that the El Niño phenomenon may reappear as early as the Northern Hemisphere spring.
Feb 9 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates, driven by a surge in iron ore pellet sales.