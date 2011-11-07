Nov 7 India's Jaypee Group, the $3 billion
engineering and construction conglomerate, is in talks to sell a
stake in its cement unit Jaiprakash Associates , the
Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday citing a company
executive.
Jaypee has approached a number of investors including
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings regarding a
stake in Jaiprakash, India's fourth-largest cement company by
sales, group managing director Manoj Gaur was quoted as saying.
The stake sale is part of fundraising to reduce the group's
debt, which stands at around $8 billion, the report said.
A spokesman for Jaiprakash, which has production capacity of
26.20 million tonnes, could not be reached for comment.
Cement firms in India, the world's second-largest producer
after China, have seen reduced demand in recent quarters on
excess supply and a slump in construction due to high interest
rates and slowing economic growth.
Switzerland's Holcim owns a 46 percent stake in
ACC and Ambuja Cements India's second and
third-largest cement firms.
Jaiprakash, ACC, Ambuja and industry leader Ultratech
control around 50 percent of India's cement market.
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)