* Says not the right time to sell the company
* Says Oaktree trying to take advantage of adverse economy
Oct 5 Toymaker Jakks Pacific rejected
Oaktree Capital Management's proposal to take the company
private, calling the $670 million bid "inadequate."
On Sept. 13, Oaktree had sent a letter to Jakks outlining an
offer to buy the company for $20 a share in cash.
"The board unanimously believes that this is not the right
time to sell the company," Jakks Pacific said in response to
Oaktree's letter.
The company also said Oaktree was trying to take advantage
of adverse macro-economic conditions in order to buy Jakks below
its intrinsic value.
Shares of the Malibu, California-based company were down 2
percent at $17.09 late on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)