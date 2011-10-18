* Q3 adj. EPS $1.11 vs est. $1.24
* Q3 sales $332.4 mln vs est. $356.6 mln
* Backs full-year forecast
Oct 18 Toymaker Jakks Pacific's
third-quarter results missed market estimates, as the maker of
toys under brands like Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs
posted weak sales.
Jakks -- which earlier this month rejected a $670 million
bid from Oaktree Capital Management -- also reaffirmed its
full-year outlook for the third time, keeping it below Wall
Street's expectations.
The company's results follow a weak earnings report from
larger rival Hasbro Inc , which posted weak domestic
revenue as retailers pushed back orders in the run up to the
Christmas selling season, and a strong sales performance by
Mattel .
For the year, the company continues to expect earnings of
$1.32-$1.35 a share on sales of $770-$775 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.42 a share
on sales of $778.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the company reported earnings of
$34.8 million, or $1.10 a share, down from $40.4 million, or
$1.23, last year.
Excluding items, Jakks Pacific earned $1.11 a share.
Sales fell 5 percent to $332.4 million.
For the quarter, analysts had expected earnings of $1.24 a
share on sales of $356.6 million.
Shares of the company closed at $18.35 on Monday on Nasdaq.
