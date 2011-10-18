* Q3 adj. EPS $1.11 vs est. $1.24

Oct 18 Toymaker Jakks Pacific's third-quarter results missed market estimates, as the maker of toys under brands like Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs posted weak sales.

Jakks -- which earlier this month rejected a $670 million bid from Oaktree Capital Management -- also reaffirmed its full-year outlook for the third time, keeping it below Wall Street's expectations.

The company's results follow a weak earnings report from larger rival Hasbro Inc , which posted weak domestic revenue as retailers pushed back orders in the run up to the Christmas selling season, and a strong sales performance by Mattel .

For the year, the company continues to expect earnings of $1.32-$1.35 a share on sales of $770-$775 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.42 a share on sales of $778.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the company reported earnings of $34.8 million, or $1.10 a share, down from $40.4 million, or $1.23, last year.

Excluding items, Jakks Pacific earned $1.11 a share.

Sales fell 5 percent to $332.4 million.

For the quarter, analysts had expected earnings of $1.24 a share on sales of $356.6 million.

Shares of the company closed at $18.35 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Supriya Kurane)